Avison Young Capital Markets Negotiates $57M Sale-Leaseback of Wellness Campus Near Vail, Colorado

EDWARDS, COLO. — Avison Young Capital Markets has arranged the sale-leaseback of All Points North Lodge, a comprehensive wellness and treatment campus in Edwards, approximately 20 minutes west of Vail.

WC Acquisition Holdings LLC acquired the asset from All Points North Lodge (APN Lodge) for $57 million. The seller will lease back the building as part of a long-term deal.

Opened in March 2020, the 77,000-square-foot facility offers addiction and mental health treatments, trauma therapy, crisis management, coaching and personal development workshops, concierge medicine, athletic performance programs and advanced practices and activities. The patient-centered facility recently underwent a $20 million improvements program.

Jonathan Hipp, Richard Murphy, Stan Wyrwicz and Rich Egitto of Avison Young Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.