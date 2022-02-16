Avison Young Completes Build-Out of Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Connecticut Office

TRUMBULL, CONN. — Avison Young has completed the interior build-out of Make-A-Wish Foundation’s 15,000-square-foot office space in Trumbull, located in Fairfield County. The space at 56 Commerce Drive spans three stories. The project included renovating the lobby, communal areas and amenity spaces, as well as installing new utilities and elevators and adding a new experience floor, observation decks and patios for outdoor events. Avison Young also represented Make-A-Wish in its site selection and lease negotiations for the space.