REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Debuts New 44,359 SF Office at 530 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has debuted its new space for its New York City office on the third and fourth floors of 530 Fifth Avenue, a 26-story building in Midtown Manhattan. Global architecture firm Vocon designed the new office, and Avison Young’s project management team oversaw construction. The industrial-themed space features an open layout, exposed ceiling piping, a green wall in the reception area and both assigned desks and private offices. RXR Realty owns the building, which was originally constructed in 1957.

