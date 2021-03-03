REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Facilitates Sale of 587,720 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Summerville Industrial Facility

The Class A facility is situated on a 43-acre site within the Omni Industrial Campus, a 221-acre business park situated 28 miles from the Port of Charleston.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Avison Young has facilitated the sale of a 587,720-square-foot industrial property located at 537 Omni Industrial Blvd. in Summerville. The building was constructed in 2018 and is fully leased to 3G Distribution Services, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. The Class A facility is situated on a 43-acre site within the Omni Industrial Campus, a 221-acre business park situated 28 miles from the Port of Charleston.

The industrial facility features LED light fixtures, ESFR sprinkler systems and 36-foot clear heights. The property includes 79 docks (expandable to 111), as well as 151 remote trailer stalls, heavy power and a fenced lot.

Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young represented the sellers, Clarius Partners LLC and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Foster and Wilson also raised development equity on Clarius’ behalf in order to commence the project. The buyer was an institutional real estate venture capital firm, and the sales price was not disclosed.

Clarius Partners is a full-service real estate investment and development company with offices in Chicago and Scottsdale, Ariz. Wanxiang America Real Estate Group is a Chicago-based real estate investment firm.

