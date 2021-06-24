Avison Young, Method Commercial Broker $11.2M Sale of Creative Office Building in El Segundo, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Tecolote Research and Goodlife Physical Medicine occupy the 15,743-square-foot creative office building at 2210-2218 E. Maple Ave. in El Segundo, Calif.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Avison Young and Method Commercial have brokered the sale of a creative office property located at 2210-2218 E. Maple Ave. in El Segundo. Five Amigos, a partnership comprising the former owner-users and Australia-based investors, sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $11.2 million.

Tecolote Research and Goodlife Physical Medicine fully occupy the 15,743-square-foot building. Built in 2015, the property features two roll-up doors with private patios, two balconies with accordion sliding glass doors, abundant windows and skylights and ample parking. The building is part of the Evelon Campus, a 46.5-acre, 15-building development offering office, retail and hospitality space, as well as athletic fields.

Neil Resnick of Avison Young and Martin McDermott of Method Commercial represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.