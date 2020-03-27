Avison Young Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Leasehold Interest of Office Building in Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the $10.2 million sale of the leasehold interest of a newly constructed office building in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. The four-story property, which is located at 286 Lenox Ave., carries a 99-year ground lease. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Wells Fargo, Child Mind Institute and Visiting Nurse Service. James Nelson and Brent Glodowski led an Avison Young team that represented the undisclosed building owner and seller of the leasehold interest. The buyer was also undisclosed.