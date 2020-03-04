Avison Young Negotiates $10.9M Sale of Temecula Corporate Park in California

At the time of sale, the 86,882-square-foot Temecula Business Park in Temecula, Calif., was 97 percent occupied by a variety of tenants.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Temecula Corporate Park, an office and industrial campus in Temecula. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the asset from an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor for $10.9 million, or $125.46 per square foot.

Built in 2002 on 6.1 acres, the 86,882-square-foot Temecula Corporate Park consists of a two-story office building and three single-story industrial buildings. The 97 percent-occupied asset is located at 43379, 43385, 43391 and 43397 Business Park Drive.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the seller and buyer in the deal.