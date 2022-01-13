Avison Young Negotiates $105.9M Sale of AYA Apartments in Las Vegas

AYA Apartments in Las Vegas features 557 apartments spread across 42 two-story residential buildings.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of AYA Apartments, a multifamily property in Las Vegas. The community traded for $105.9 million, or $190,126 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2019, AYA Apartments features 557 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 42 two-story, garden-style buildings.

The property was previously an affordable housing community. However, restrictions expired several years ago and the three-year tail period that required keeping tenants in place expired in March 2021. As a result, the units are transitioning to market-rate apartments.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young represented the seller and facilitated the sale of the property.