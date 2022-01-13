REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $105.9M Sale of AYA Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

AYA-Apts-Las-Vegas-NV

AYA Apartments in Las Vegas features 557 apartments spread across 42 two-story residential buildings.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of AYA Apartments, a multifamily property in Las Vegas. The community traded for $105.9 million, or $190,126 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2019, AYA Apartments features 557 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 42 two-story, garden-style buildings.

The property was previously an affordable housing community. However, restrictions expired several years ago and the three-year tail period that required keeping tenants in place expired in March 2021. As a result, the units are transitioning to market-rate apartments.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young represented the seller and facilitated the sale of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  