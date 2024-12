LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the purchase of Edmond Russell Triangle, an industrial property in Las Vegas. A California-based private investor acquired the asset from a local development group for $12.5 million, or $249.50 per square foot, in an off-market transaction. Loomis U.S. fully occupies the 50,100-square-foot building, which is located at 5780 Edmond St. Chris Lexis, James Griffis and Joe Leavitt of Avison Young represented the buyer in the transaction.