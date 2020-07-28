Avison Young Negotiates 124,952 SF Industrial Lease for Elite Printing & Packaging in Suburban St. Louis

The printing company will occupy space within Hazelwood TradePort.

HAZELWOOD, MO. — Avison Young has negotiated a 124,952-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of Elite Printing & Packaging at Hazelwood TradePort in Hazelwood, about 20 miles northwest of St. Louis. Elite outgrew its former space in Wentzville. Timothy Convy and Brian Kelley of Avison Young represented Elite in the lease at Hazelwood TradePort, which is owned by NorthPoint Development. The long-term lease is for space at 1601 TradePort Drive.