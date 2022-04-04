Avison Young Negotiates $129.7M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young’s Sauter Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of two apartment communities in Las Vegas. The assets traded for $129.7 million, or $183,192 per unit.

The sale includes Viridian Apartments, which was built in 1981 and features 456 apartments at 4255 W. Viking Road, and Topaz Apartments, which was built in 1985 and offers 252 units at 4020 Arville St.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young handled the transaction.