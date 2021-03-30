REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $13.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Manhattan

100-Second-Avenue-Manhattan

The property at 100 Second Ave. is located in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the $13.2 million sale of a multifamily building located at 100 Second Ave. in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The five-story building houses seven apartments that were recently renovated and one commercial space. Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young represented the seller, Highpoint Property Group, in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.

