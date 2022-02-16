REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $13.6M Sale of City Centre Office Building in Tallahassee, Florida

Bronough St.

City Centre is 95 percent occupied by a mix of government-related and private-sector tenants.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Avison Young has arranged the $13.6 million sale of City Centre, a seven-story, 168,677-square-foot trophy office building in Tallahassee. David Duckworth, John Crotty, Michael Fay and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented the buyer, the Simpson Organization. 888 Realty Investors was the seller.

Located on 2.1 acres at 227 N. Bronough St., the property is situated less than a mile from Florida State University and 1.6 miles from Florida A&M University. The property is also located 6.5 miles from the Tallahassee International Airport.

