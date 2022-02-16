Avison Young Negotiates $13.6M Sale of City Centre Office Building in Tallahassee, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Avison Young has arranged the $13.6 million sale of City Centre, a seven-story, 168,677-square-foot trophy office building in Tallahassee. David Duckworth, John Crotty, Michael Fay and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented the buyer, the Simpson Organization. 888 Realty Investors was the seller.

City Centre is 95 percent occupied by a mix of government-related and private-sector tenants. The previous owners completed more than $6 million in capital improvements, including on the property’s exterior and common areas over recent years. The asset includes a four-story parking structure.

Located on 2.1 acres at 227 N. Bronough St., the property is situated less than a mile from Florida State University and 1.6 miles from Florida A&M University. The property is also located 6.5 miles from the Tallahassee International Airport.