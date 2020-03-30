REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $16.7M Sale of Office Building in Manhattan’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

177-franklin

The property is located at 177 Franklin St.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the $16.7 million sale of a seven-story office building in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. The 13,667-square-foot building is located at 177 Franklin St., between Greenwich and Hudson streets and was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. The flagship store of watch retailer Shinola occupies the ground floor. James Nelson and Charles Kingsley led an Avison Young team that represented the seller, Bedrock Real Estate Partners. The buyer was undisclosed.

