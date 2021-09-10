Avison Young Negotiates 18,600 SF Headquarters Lease in Metro Boston

BILLERICA, MASS. — Avison Young has negotiated an 18,600-square-foot office headquarters lease for pharmaceutical and biotech research firm PureHoney Technologies at 3 Federal Street in Billerica, a northwestern suburb of Boston. Kirk Weller and Jason Levendusky of Avison Young represented the tenant, which will relocate from 44 Manning Road in the fourth quarter, in the lease negotiations. Brian Tisbert of JLL represented the landlord, Rhino Capital.