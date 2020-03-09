Avison Young Negotiates $20M Sale of The Village at Moorpark Shopping Center in California

Petco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Verizon, Bank of America and Leslie’s Pool Supply are tenants at The Village at Moorpark in Moorpark, Calif.

MOORPARK, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of The Village at Moorpark, a community shopping center located at 706 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Moorpark. London Reo Retail-CA, a Delaware limited liability company, sold the asset to California-based Chesser Group for $20 million.

Built in 2007 on 11.5 acres, the 129,374-square-foot property was 76.3 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Petco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Verizon, Bank of America and Leslie’s Pool Supply.

Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young represented the seller and buyer in the deal.