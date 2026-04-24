Friday, April 24, 2026
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446-W.14th-St.-Manhattan
Puttery, which is backed by publicly traded leisure and entertainment operator Drive Shack Inc., as well as reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, has approximately eight years of term left on its corporate-guaranteed lease for the building at 446 W. 14th St. in Manhattan.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastRetail

Avison Young Negotiates $23.5M Sale of Lower Manhattan Retail Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the $23.5 million sale of a 22,285-square-foot retail building in Lower Manhattan. The building at 446 W. 14th St. is located in the Meatpacking District and was fully leased at the time of sale to Puttery, a minigolf-themed entertainment concept. The seller was an entity doing business as Meatpacking Retail LLC, and the buyer was a joint venture between Klosed Properties and Namdar Realty Group. James Nelson, Brent Glodowski, Mitchell Levine and Noah Kossoff of Avison Young brokered the deal.

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