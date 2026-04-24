Avison Young Negotiates $23.5M Sale of Lower Manhattan Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the $23.5 million sale of a 22,285-square-foot retail building in Lower Manhattan. The building at 446 W. 14th St. is located in the Meatpacking District and was fully leased at the time of sale to Puttery, a minigolf-themed entertainment concept. The seller was an entity doing business as Meatpacking Retail LLC, and the buyer was a joint venture between Klosed Properties and Namdar Realty Group. James Nelson, Brent Glodowski, Mitchell Levine and Noah Kossoff of Avison Young brokered the deal.