Avison Young Negotiates $23M Sale of Strip Retail Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Situated near I-75 and Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Centre sits on a four-acre outparcel with a shared entrance to Shops at Pembroke Gardens, an open-air retail and entertainment destination.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Avison Young’s Florida Capital Markets Group has negotiated the $23 million sale of Pembroke Centre, a 29,350-square-foot strip retail center located at 304-306 SW 145th Ave. in Pembroke Pines, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. David Duckworth, Michael Fay, John Crotty and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented the seller, PP Omni Ventures, an affiliate of Hart Lyman Cos. that developed the property, in the transaction. Monolith Real Estate Property Management represented the buyer, an entity doing business as OMAX Invest LLC.

