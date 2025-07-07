Monday, July 7, 2025
Office
Texas

Avison Young Negotiates 25,840 SF Office Lease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Avison Young has negotiated a 25,840-square-foot office lease in West Houston. The tenant, Dean & Draper Insurance, is relocating and expanding its footprint from the nearby building at 3131 W. Alabama St. to the entire 10th floor and part of the eighth floor at Eleven77, an 18-story building. Anthony Squillante and Dustin Devine of Avison Young represented Dean & Draper in the lease negotiations. Kelli Gault, Doug Little and John Heard of Transwestern represented the landlord, Hicks Ventures.

