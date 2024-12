CONROE, TEXAS — Avison Young has negotiated a 27,200-square-foot industrial lease in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The tenant is Membrane Platforms, and the space is located within NorthStar Industrial Park, a five-building, 79-acre development. Drew Coupe and Dawson Smith of Avison Young represented the landlord, BAUER Group, in the lease negotiations. Ron Wickes of Walzel Properties represented the tenant.