Avison Young Negotiates 28,791 SF Office Headquarters Lease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Avison Young has negotiated a 28,791-square-foot office headquarters lease in West Houston. The tenant, civil engineering firm R.G. Miller | DCCM, is relocating from 16340 Park Ten Place to Eldridge Oaks, a 14-story, 349,190-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 2009. Anthony Squillante and Drew Coupe of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Fricks and Matt Asvestas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, an affiliate of Broadshore Capital Partners. The relocation will take place during the third quarter.

