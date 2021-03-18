REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $3.7M Sale of Medical Office Building in Sewell, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

SEWELL, N.J. — Avison Young has negotiated the $3.7 million sale of Offices at Harbor Pavilions, a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Sewell, located outside of Philadelphia in the southern part of the state. The property was built in 2007 and is leased to Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and Reconstructive Orthopedics. Scott Martin of Avison Young represented the seller, a local investor, and the buyer, a local doctor, in the transaction.

