Avison Young Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Boutique Office Building in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Avison Young has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of a 7,203-square-foot boutique office building located at 107 Kenner Ave. in Nashville. Mike Jacobs, Lisa Maki and Jordan Powell of Avison Young represented the seller, Jim Jacobs of SilverPine Investments and Chapman Capital, in the transaction.

Crews Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, an accounting firm that will occupy the office building. The two-story property features two conferences rooms, three work rooms, collaborative spaces, a break room, reception area and 23 parking spaces. The freestanding property was built in 1979, according to LoopNet Inc.

