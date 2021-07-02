REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates 40,650 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Avison Young has negotiated a 40,650-square-foot lease at an industrial flex property located at 753 Forest St. in Marlborough, a western suburb of Boston. Built in 1986, the 75,000-square-foot property can accommodate office, storage, distribution and technical training uses. Bill Sullivan and Jon Pezzoni of Avison Young represented the tenant, Richardson Electronics, and the landlord, True Associates of Westwood, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews