Avison Young Negotiates 40,650 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Metro Boston

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Avison Young has negotiated a 40,650-square-foot lease at an industrial flex property located at 753 Forest St. in Marlborough, a western suburb of Boston. Built in 1986, the 75,000-square-foot property can accommodate office, storage, distribution and technical training uses. Bill Sullivan and Jon Pezzoni of Avison Young represented the tenant, Richardson Electronics, and the landlord, True Associates of Westwood, in the lease negotiations.