Avison Young Negotiates 48,511 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Princeton

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

PRINCETON, N.J. — Avison Young has negotiated a 48,511-square-foot office headquarters lease for immunotherapy company CytoSorbents Corp. at 305 College Road East in Princeton. The tenant is relocating from Monmouth Junction. Thomas Giannone, Ronald Ganter, Edward English, Paul Errigo III and Tracey Kasper of Avison Young represented CytoSorbents in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, National Business Parks, was not disclosed.

