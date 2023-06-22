Avison Young Negotiates 53,060 SF Office Lease in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Avison Young has negotiated a 53,060-square-foot office lease at The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway, an office property located about 30 miles north of Houston. Anthony Squillante and Drew Coupe of Avison Young represented the tenant, Kodiak Gas Services, which is relocating and expanding from its current office in Montgomery, Texas, in the lease negotiations. Robert Parsley, Norman Munoz and Jillian Fredericks of Colliers represented the landlord, The Howard Hughes Corp