Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Avison Young Negotiates 53,060 SF Office Lease in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Avison Young has negotiated a 53,060-square-foot office lease at The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway, an office property located about 30 miles north of Houston. Anthony Squillante and Drew Coupe of Avison Young represented the tenant, Kodiak Gas Services, which is relocating and expanding from its current office in Montgomery, Texas, in the lease negotiations. Robert Parsley, Norman Munoz and Jillian Fredericks of Colliers represented the landlord, The Howard Hughes Corp

You may also like

Empira Group to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project Near...

Pacific Elm, Mintwood Begin Leasing 228-Unit Peridot Apartments...

Nine Retailers, Restaurants Debut New Stores at Galleria...

Prize Pest Control Signs 4,469 SF Lease at...

Black Bear Capital Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing...

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 25,324 SF Office Lease...

Retailers Eager to Expand Despite Higher Rental Rates,...

Gantry Arranges $11.3M Refinancing for Office Tower in...

Lee & Associates Brokers $4M Sale of Royale...