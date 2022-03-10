Avison Young Negotiates $54.5M Sale of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Hotel in North Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House, a dual-flagged select-service and extended-stay hotel in Scottsdale. A joint venture between Gardner Batt and private investors sold the asset to a joint venture between KKR and Riller Capital for $54.5 million.
Located at 18513 N. Scottsdale Road, the property features 229 guest rooms, an onsite restaurant, bar area, breakfast area, business center, meeting space, fitness center, heated outdoor pool and hotel-wide Wi-Fi. The nine-story property opened in March 2021.
Jay Maddox, Keith Thompson, Andrew Broad and David Genovese of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction.
