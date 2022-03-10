REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates $54.5M Sale of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Hotel in North Scottsdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

Hyatt-Place-Hyatt-House-Scottsdale-AZ

The dual-flagged Hyatt Place/Hyatt House hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 229 guest rooms.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House, a dual-flagged select-service and extended-stay hotel in Scottsdale. A joint venture between Gardner Batt and private investors sold the asset to a joint venture between KKR and Riller Capital for $54.5 million.

Located at 18513 N. Scottsdale Road, the property features 229 guest rooms, an onsite restaurant, bar area, breakfast area, business center, meeting space, fitness center, heated outdoor pool and hotel-wide Wi-Fi. The nine-story property opened in March 2021.

Jay Maddox, Keith Thompson, Andrew Broad and David Genovese of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  