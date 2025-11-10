Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6315-S-Rainbow-Blvd-Las-Vegas-NV
The buyer, Syndicate MMA, occupies 15,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot retail building at 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas.
AcquisitionsNevadaRetailWestern

Avison Young Negotiates $6.6M Sale of 18,000 SF Retail Building in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has facilitated the sale of an 18,000-square-foot retail property located at 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas-based private trust sold the asset to Syndicate MMA, a mixed martial arts gym and property tenant since 2019, for $6.6 million. Syndicate MMA occupies 15,000 square feet of the building, with a salon and medical practice occupying the remaining space. Hillary Steinberg and Corina Towle of Avison Young represented the seller, while Kevin Jacobson of Iron Will LLC represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 66-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $10.6M...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF...

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 63,392 SF Shopping Center...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $142M Sale of Eastport...