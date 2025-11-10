Avison Young Negotiates $6.6M Sale of 18,000 SF Retail Building in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has facilitated the sale of an 18,000-square-foot retail property located at 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas-based private trust sold the asset to Syndicate MMA, a mixed martial arts gym and property tenant since 2019, for $6.6 million. Syndicate MMA occupies 15,000 square feet of the building, with a salon and medical practice occupying the remaining space. Hillary Steinberg and Corina Towle of Avison Young represented the seller, while Kevin Jacobson of Iron Will LLC represented the buyer in the deal.