Avison Young Negotiates 7,364 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated a seven-year, 7,364-square-foot office lease at 551 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Feil Organization owns the property, which was originally built in 1927 and is known locally as The Fred F. French Building. Martin Cottingham, Patrick Steffens and Alexis Odgers of Avison Young represented the tenant, BOND Civil & Utility Construction, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec represented Feil on an internal basis.

