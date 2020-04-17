Avison Young Negotiates 77,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Midtown Manhattan

D.E. Shaw has leased the space at 120 W. 45th St. since 2011.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has negotiated the 12-year renewal of a 77,000-square-foot office space in Midtown Manhattan for investment and technology development firm D.E. Shaw. The space spans seven floors at Tower 45, a 458,446-square-foot, Class A office building located at 120 W. 45th St. The company has leased its space in the building since 2011. Arthur Mirante II, Mitti Liebersohn and John Ryan III of Avison Young represented the landlord, Kamber Management Co., in the lease negotiations. Timothy Dempsey, Roger Griswold and Munish Viralam of CBRE represented D.E. Shaw.