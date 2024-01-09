Avison Young Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Ascent on Main Hotel in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Ascent on Main, a boutique hotel at 18595 Mainstreet in Parker, a southeast suburb of Denver. Independent Bank, which oversaw the property in receivership, sold the asset to Eagle Point Hotel Partners for $8.2 million.

Opened in 2019, the four-story Ascent on Main features 51 guest rooms, meeting rooms, an open-air promenade and three food-and-beverage outlets.

Chris Kilcullen of Avison Young, along with Keen-Summit Capital Partners, represented the seller. Eagle Point Hotel Partners was self-represented in the deal.