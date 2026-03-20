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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Avison Young Negotiates 88,601 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by John Nelson

HOUSTON — Avison Young has negotiated an 88,601-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The tenant is oilfield equipment supplier STATS International, and the deal is for the entirety of Building U within the development at 6401 N. Eldridge Parkway.

Anthony Squillante and Drew Coupe of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Ferruzzo and Jack Ferruzzo of KBC Advisors, along with Ryan Wasaff and Cole Bercher of Welcome Group, represented the landlord, Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group.

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