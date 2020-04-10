REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates Acquisition of 115,760 SF Yorba Linda Business Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Yorba-Linda-Business-Center-Yorba-Linda-CA

Yorba Linda Business Center features four buildings offering a total of 115,760 square feet of industrial, office and flex space.

YORBA LINDA, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the purchase of Yorba Linda Business Center, a four-building industrial asset located in Yorba Linda. An Orange County-based private investor acquired the property from a Bay Area-based investment company for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1998 on 9.1 acres, the 115,760-square-foot Yorba Linda Business Center features 14-foot clear heights, 66 ground-level doors and 400 car parking spaces. At the time of sale, the asset was 93 percent occupied by a diverse mix of industrial, office and flex users.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the buyer, while CBRE represented the seller in transaction.

