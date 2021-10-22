Avison Young Negotiates Acquisition of 156,937 SF Gifford Business Park in San Bernardino, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located in San Bernardino, Calif., Gifford Business Park features seven buildings offering a total of 156,937 square feet of industrial space.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the purchase of Gifford Business Park, a multi-tenant industrial property in San Bernardino. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset from Phoenix-based Gifford Business Park LLC for $21.1 million.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1989 on 11.5 acres, the seven-building property features 156,937 square feet of industrial space. At the close of escrow, the property was 95 percent occupied by 35 tenants. The asset is located at 750-760 E. Central Ave. and 765-791 S. Gifford Ave.