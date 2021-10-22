Avison Young Negotiates Acquisition of 156,937 SF Gifford Business Park in San Bernardino, California
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the purchase of Gifford Business Park, a multi-tenant industrial property in San Bernardino. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset from Phoenix-based Gifford Business Park LLC for $21.1 million.
Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the buyer in the transaction.
Built in 1989 on 11.5 acres, the seven-building property features 156,937 square feet of industrial space. At the close of escrow, the property was 95 percent occupied by 35 tenants. The asset is located at 750-760 E. Central Ave. and 765-791 S. Gifford Ave.
