Avison Young Negotiates Acquisition of Moreno Corporate Center in Inland Empire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located on Elsworth Street and Goldencrest Drive in Moreno Valley, Calif., the five-building Moreno Corporate Center features 139,150 square feet of industrial space.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the purchase of Moreno Corporate Center, an industrial park located in Moreno Valley. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the property from a Bay Area-based investment company for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1989 on nine acres, the five-building, 139,150-square-foot Moreno Corporate Center features 17-foot clear heights and a 2.85 parking ratio. The buildings are located at 14300, 14320 and 14340 Elsworth St. and 22620 and 22640 Goldencrest Drive. At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent occupied by more than 45 tenants.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the buyer, while CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

