Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 123,140 SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a 123,140-square-foot industrial facility located at 6000 Old Concord Road in Charlotte. Chris Skibinski, Henry Lobb, Abby Rights and Jewell Gentry of Avison Young represented the buyer, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the transaction. Will Jenkins, Marc Hedrick and Jack Harvey also represented Stonelake on an internal basis.

Scott Hensley of Piedmont Properties represented the seller. The sales price was not disclosed. The property was built in 1984, according to LoopNet Inc.