REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 125,000 SF Industrial Building in Mokena, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property is located at 9000 W. 192nd St. within the I-80 corridor.

MOKENA, ILL. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a 125,000-square-foot industrial building in Mokena, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 9000 W. 192nd St., the facility serves as a Midwest distribution center for Dunkin’. The seller, DCP Real Estate Group LLC, is a supply chain management company serving the franchisees of Dunkin’. Exeter Property Group was the buyer. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young represented the seller in a partial sale-leaseback of the facility. The duo worked in conjunction with Chris Lydon and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  