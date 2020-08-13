Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 125,000 SF Industrial Building in Mokena, Illinois

The property is located at 9000 W. 192nd St. within the I-80 corridor.

MOKENA, ILL. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a 125,000-square-foot industrial building in Mokena, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 9000 W. 192nd St., the facility serves as a Midwest distribution center for Dunkin’. The seller, DCP Real Estate Group LLC, is a supply chain management company serving the franchisees of Dunkin’. Exeter Property Group was the buyer. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young represented the seller in a partial sale-leaseback of the facility. The duo worked in conjunction with Chris Lydon and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young.