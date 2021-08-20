Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 181,631 SF Office Building in Metro St. Louis

The six-story building is located at 12800 Corporate Hill Drive. It is fully leased to Centene Corp.

DES PERES, MO. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a 181,631-square-foot Class A office building at 12800 Corporate Hill Drive in Des Peres, just west of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The six-story property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, is fully occupied on a long-term basis by Centene Corp. The building features 30,000-square-foot floor plates and a three-story parking garage that can accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young represented the seller, a regional institutional asset manager. Sovereign Capital was the buyer.