Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development Site in Central Florida

SUMTER COUNTY, FLA. — Avison Young has brokered the $40 million sale of Monarch Ranch, a 3,400-acre industrial development site in Central Florida’s Sumter County. University Park, Fla.-based Benderson Development purchased the land in partnership with The Villages, a census-designated place (CDP) situated at the north end of Sumter County and Marion County.

The site is located near the convergence of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike within an hour’s drive of both Orlando and Tampa. Situated between Sumter County cities Wildwood and Coleman, the Monarch Ranch property use will continue as agriculture until possible large-scale industrial development plans are in place, according to Avison Young.

Jay Ziv, Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé and Greg Morrison of Avison Young marketed and brokered the sale of Monarch Ranch on behalf of the undisclosed seller as appointed by the court.