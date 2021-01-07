Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 98,000 SF Medical Office Building in Peoria, Illinois

The Illinois Medical Center rises five stories. It is situated on the campus of the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

PEORIA, ILL. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a 98,000-square-foot, five-story medical office building in Peoria for an undisclosed price. Known as the Illinois Medical Center, the building is located at 1001 Main St. on the campus of the University of Illinois College of Medicine. The fully leased, Class A property serves as an outpatient center for multiple hospital-aligned physician groups. OSF Healthcare, a 13-hospital healthcare system serving Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, is the anchor tenant. Mike Wilson and Erik Foster of Avison Young represented the seller, a mix of physician groups within the facility. The duo worked in conjunction with Avison Young’s Pat Wilson and Jim Kornick. Remedy Medical Properties was the buyer.