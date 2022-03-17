Avison Young Places $210M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

The apartment building at 47-05 Center Blvd in Queens totals 396 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has placed a $210 million loan for the refinancing of a 396-unit apartment building located in the Long Island City area of Queens. The borrower, locally based multifamily developer Rockrose, built the 31-story property in 2007. Amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, fitness center and a game room. Andy Singer and Kathleen McSharry of Avison Young placed the debt through Metlife Investment Management.