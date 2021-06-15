REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Secures $30M Construction Loan for Vacation Rental Development in Daytona Beach

MAX Daytona

MAX Daytona is a 72-unit vacation rental project at 1901 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Avison Young has secured a $30 million construction loan with an undisclosed bank to develop MAX Daytona, a 72-unit vacation rental project at 1901 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.

George Vail of Avison Young and his team sourced the loan on behalf of Bayshore Capital Inc., a Toronto-based real estate development and investment firm. Bayshore Capital acquired land with over 2,100 linear feet along the Atlantic Ocean, including the MAX Daytona site, as well as five acres of commercial property west of State Road A1A.

MAX Daytona will feature a full-height glass exterior, open floor plans with private outdoor living space, rooftop terraces, mobile and contactless self-check-in and cloud-based operations.

