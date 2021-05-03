REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Secures $40M Financing for Midtown Exchange Project in Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Loans, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Midtown Exchange

Midtown Exchange will include 790,000 square feet of Class A office space, 1,275 residential units, 300 seniors housing units, 300 hotel rooms, 125,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a convention center and more than seven acres of green space and park amenities.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Avison Young has secured a $40 million senior loan to fund the pre-development activities and horizontal infrastructure construction for Midtown Exchange, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway in Raleigh. The developer of Midtown Exchange, Dewitt Carolinas, received the funding for the 353,000-square-foot office tower. Wes Boatwright, Mike Yavinsky and Jon Goldstein of Avison Young led the financing transaction through an undisclosed lender.

Raleigh-based Dewitt Carolinas is active in development, ownership, management and acquisition of real estate throughout the Carolinas. The firm has completed more than 600 developments and over $2 billion of construction.

