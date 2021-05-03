Avison Young Secures $40M Financing for Midtown Exchange Project in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Avison Young has secured a $40 million senior loan to fund the pre-development activities and horizontal infrastructure construction for Midtown Exchange, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway in Raleigh. The developer of Midtown Exchange, Dewitt Carolinas, received the funding for the 353,000-square-foot office tower. Wes Boatwright, Mike Yavinsky and Jon Goldstein of Avison Young led the financing transaction through an undisclosed lender.

At full buildout, Midtown Exchange will include 790,000 square feet of Class A office space, 1,275 residential units, 300 seniors housing units, 300 hotel rooms, 125,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a convention center and more than seven acres of green space and park amenities.

Raleigh-based Dewitt Carolinas is active in development, ownership, management and acquisition of real estate throughout the Carolinas. The firm has completed more than 600 developments and over $2 billion of construction.