Avison Young to Acquire Trio of Business Lines from Madison Marquette

The acquisition affects 20 million square feet of office and industrial real estate, including Woodbranch Plaza III in Houston (pictured). (Photo courtesy of Madison Marquette)

TORONTO AND WASHINGTON, D.C. — Toronto-based commercial real estate services firm Avison Young has signed an agreement to acquire Washington, D.C.-based Madison Marquette’s office and industrial property management, agency leasing and project management service lines. The trio of services will operate under the Avison Young brand as part of the acquisition, which is expected to close in September. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes more than 20 million square feet of affected real estate, as well as 235 team members, including property managers, agency leasing professionals, project managers, building engineers and accountants. The former Madison Marquette staffers will integrate with Avison Young’s existing markets, primarily in Texas and California, the East Coast region and a new Hawaii office.

Avison Young will integrate its data analytics, technology and global real estate intelligence platform with Madison Marquette’s trophy assets and institutional clients, such as CenterPoint Energy, Starwood Property Trustand Principal Global Investors.

“This is a transformative opportunity for both companies to build on their core strengths to achieve competitive advantage,” says Vince Costantini, CEO of Madison Marquette. “We made the strategic choice to move a portion of our services to Avison Young to better serve our office clients, and [we] look forward to a new partnership with the firm with respect to its industry-leading data analytics platform, AVANT by Avison Young.”