Avistone Launches Hospitality Division, Names Charlie Muller as Managing Director

Charlie Muller will serve as managing director for Avistone Hospitality.

DENVER — Avistone, a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of multi-tenant industrial properties nationwide, has appointed Charlie Muller as managing director of its newly formed Avistone Hospitality Division.

“With the travel industry facing continued headwinds, a number of owners are opting to divest their properties and portfolios versus riding out the troubled forecast,” says Richard Kent, president of Avistone. “This creates opportunity for investment firms such as our own.

“While we historically have focused on more industrial properties and business parks, our core expertise remains real estate investment, including identifying opportunity, capitalizing investments, repositioning properties, improving cash flow and enhancing value at disposition.”

With nearly four decades of hospitality experience in operations, acquisitions, development, asset management and dispositions, Muller has completed more than $7.5 billion in transactions, including acquiring more than 75 hotels, developing/redeveloping 19 hotels and overseeing asset management practices for over 200 hotels and recreational properties.

Prior to joining Avistone, Muller served at First Hospitality, Omni Hotels & Resorts, CNL Hotels & Resorts and CNL Lifestyle Properties.

“Creating and utilitizing private equity funds, we will seek investments in limited-service, extended-stay, full-service and resort hotels throughout the United States,” says Muller. “We are targeting property acquisitions and/or note purchases, as well as limited new development opportunities where they make sense.”

Avistone Hospitality’s strategic plan will focus on hotels at below-market-replacement cost that will benefit from capital infusion, renovation, rebranding, repositioning and/or improved management and marketing capabilities.