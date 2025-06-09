Monday, June 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2155-E-GoDaddy-Way-Tempe-AZ
Avnet plans to moves its corporate headquarters to the 150,000-square-foot office building at 2155 E. GoDaddy Way (2155 S. Science Drive) in Tempe, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Avnet Purchases 150,000 SF Office Building in Tempe, Arizona as New Corporate Headquarters

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, has acquired 2155 East GoDaddy Way in Tempe from ElmTree Funds LLC for an undisclosed price.Avnet will use the 150,000-square-foot Class A office building as its new global headquarters.

Currently headquartered at 2211 S. 47th Street in Phoenix, Avnet plans to move into the building in mid-2026. Built in 2014, 2155 S. Science Drive recently served as GoDaddy’s corporate headquarters and its address was changed to 2155 E. GoDaddy Way. The building features a variety of onsite and nearby amenities, including pickleball courts, a skate park, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer field, full-service kitchen, conference and training rooms, huddle rooms, fitness center, locker rooms and shower facilities, yoga room and a game center.

Tim Fijan, Jack Fijan and Scott Baumgarten of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ElmTree Funds in the deal.

You may also like

Brisky Net Lease Arranges $16.4M Sale of Industrial...

Community HousingWorks Buys Metro L.A. Apartment Complex, Plans...

USA Properties Fund Starts Construction on Terracina at...

Headwaters Group Launches New Aspendale Active Adult Brand

Uncommon Developers Acquires Office Tower in Downtown Los...

City of Henderson Approves Development Plans for $50M...

BWE Secures $31.2M Loan for Refinancing of Cabana...

MKD Investments Buys Pine Creek Business Park in...

B&A Architectural Products Signs 15,700 SF Office Lease...