Avnet Purchases 150,000 SF Office Building in Tempe, Arizona as New Corporate Headquarters

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, has acquired 2155 East GoDaddy Way in Tempe from ElmTree Funds LLC for an undisclosed price.Avnet will use the 150,000-square-foot Class A office building as its new global headquarters.

Currently headquartered at 2211 S. 47th Street in Phoenix, Avnet plans to move into the building in mid-2026. Built in 2014, 2155 S. Science Drive recently served as GoDaddy’s corporate headquarters and its address was changed to 2155 E. GoDaddy Way. The building features a variety of onsite and nearby amenities, including pickleball courts, a skate park, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer field, full-service kitchen, conference and training rooms, huddle rooms, fitness center, locker rooms and shower facilities, yoga room and a game center.

Tim Fijan, Jack Fijan and Scott Baumgarten of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ElmTree Funds in the deal.