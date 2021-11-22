REBusinessOnline

AVRO Development to Build 130-Acre Vitalize Valpo Development in Valparaiso, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Mixed-Use

VALPARAISO, IND. — AVRO Development LLC has unveiled plans to develop Vitalize Valpo, a 130-acre master-planned development neighboring the Valparaiso University campus in Northwest Indiana. AVRO, which was founded in 2018 by Valparaiso University’s board of directors, envisions senior living, hospitality and multifamily space as part of the project. The Veridus Group will provide pre-development services and overall development consulting. Context Design will focus on the design, and Coverdale Consulting will provide guidance for public relations and marketing. Further details of the project will be revealed at a later date.

