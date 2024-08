FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Discount retailer AW Outlet has purchased a 23,879-square-foot building located at 6680 W. Freeway in Fort Worth for its newest store. The building sits on a 1.7-acre parcel within a larger shopping center that is anchored by grocer Albertsons. Michelle Caplan and Matthew Rosenfeld of Weitzman represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sarah Lamb of DB2RE represented AW Outlet.