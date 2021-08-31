REBusinessOnline

Awecomm Technologies Signs 5,112 SF Office Lease in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — Awecomm Technologies LLC has signed a 5,112-square-foot office lease at PNC Center in Troy. The IT company is currently located at 165 Kirts Blvd. in Troy. Built in 1974 and renovated in 2002, PNC Center rises 25 stories and spans 535,000 square feet. Steve Eisenshtadt and Robert Gagniuk of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.

