Axcelis Technologies Signs 95,800 SF Industrial Lease in Beverly, Massachusetts

BEVERLY, MASS. — Axcelis Technologies, which supplies manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor business, has signed a 95,800-square-foot industrial lease in Beverly, a northern suburb of Boston. Axcelis will use the entirety of the building at 105 Sam Fonzo Drive for order fulfillment and distribution purposes. Richard Ruggiero, Matt Adams, Torin Taylor and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, a Massachusetts-based limited liability company, was not disclosed.